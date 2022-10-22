Stormzy Reflects On Maya Jama Split, Calling It 'Biggest Loss'

Maya Jama and Stormzy, pictured in 2017 David M. Benett via Getty Images

Stormzy has opened up about his split from Maya Jama, admitting it was his “catalyst for growth as a man”.

The former couple split after four years together in 2019 with various headlines subsequently surrounding their break-up.

In a new interview with Louis Theroux (via The Sun), Stormzy said the split came after he made a “mistake”.

“My break-up, that was probably the biggest catalyst for growth as a man,” he said. “It was like, OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you.

“That’s probably the biggest loss a man can have, isn’t it? Away from someone passing away, that’s the biggest loss you can have.

“The whole f****** palaver that surrounded that situation, do you know what I mean? There were other things in terms of mistakes I’d made.

“I didn’t do what a man should do to fully appreciate love, and care for his woman,” added Stormzy, who has always denied any infidelity.

The former couple split in 2019 David M. Benett via Getty Images

Stormzy continued: “Long story short, I learned that if I don’t want to feel like

that again, and if I believe that God will bless me again with an amazing woman and a family and marriage and all of that kind of thing, I have to do all the necessary work to never be in that situation again.

“I do want a family of my own and I want to get married and I want to settle.”

The grime star added that he has found it difficult to find love again due to interest in his dates.

“Any time I’ve had a date we’ve got to go through a back door at the

restaurant, otherwise people are going to blow up the poor girl’s life,” he said.

“I’m still trying to work out the solution. I’ll just wait for God to present me with my situation with my woman. I’m all out of ideas.”

Stormzy and Maya started dating in January 2015 after first meeting in October 2014.