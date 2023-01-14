Denise Welch And Taylor Swift Gift Us 2023’s Most Unexpected Photo So Far

We’re only two weeks into 2023, but already we have a contender for the most unexpected photo of the year.

It comes courtesy of Denise Welch and none other than actual Taylor Swift.

The pair were snapped hanging out together backstage at The 1975’s gig on Thursday.

Now, some fans of the rock group might not realise that Loose Women panellist Denise is frontman Matty Healy’s mother.

She is regularly seen cheering on her son and his bandmates at their gigs, and their show at London’s O2 Arena was no exception.

The gig featured a surprise appearance from Taylor, who performed her recent hit Anti-Hero live for the first time, before covering The 1975’s The City.

Backstage, Denise posed for a snap with Taylor, which also featured a cameo appearance from Florence + The Machine’s Florence Welch (who just happens to have the same surname) in the background.

In other snaps, Denise was pictured with Charli XCX and fellow Loose Women panellist Frankie Bridge.

Denise wrote on Instagram: “Oh what a night at a sold out 02. So proud I can’t even begin!!”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Denise has hobnobbed with A-listers at her son’s gigs.

Who could forget the time she posed with Jared Leto while supporting Matty and his bandmates at Coachella in 2016?