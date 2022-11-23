Coleen Nolan Awarded 'Significant' Damages Over False Story About Loose Women Panellists

Coleen Nolan Carla Speight via Getty Images

In January, newspaper published an article with the headline “Loose Women at war as stars refuse to work with Coleen Nolan”, over which Coleen eventually took legal action.

While both Coleen and ITV denied the story at the time, it was announced on Wednesday that a settlement had been reached between the former Nolans singer and publishers Associated Newspapers.

Coleen’s legal representative Jane Ashford-Thom said: “The story was false and should never have been published.

“Ms Nolan is on good and professional terms with all panellists and members of the production team of Loose Women.

“As a result, Associated Newspapers have agreed to pay significant damages and her legal costs.”

Coleen with fellow Loose Women panellists Jane Moore, Janet Street-Porter and Brenda Edwards Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

In her own statement, Coleen said: “I’m pleased to have reached a settlement and I consider the matter closed. I just want to draw a line under it and move on.”

An ITV spokesperson previously told HuffPost UK that the Mail On Sunday’s story was “untrue”, adding: “Panellists are chosen for each show by the Loose Women Editor and senior production team, not the panellists themselves.”

Coleen first joined Loose Women in 2000, staying with the show on-and-off for 11 years before deciding to take a break.

She later returned as a full-time member of the panel in 2013.

Weeks after the Mail On Sunday’s story was published, Coleen admitted to finding the fall-out “upsetting”, stating: “It really hurt. The girls have been so supportive – besides, none of us on Loose Women have ever said we wouldn’t work with anyone else. It was just so upsetting.”