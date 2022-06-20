Ruth Langsford Shuts Down Speculation Of Fall-Outs Among Loose Women Panellists

Ruth Langsford has dismissed speculation about fall-outs behind the scenes of Loose Women.

Over the years, the ITV daytime show has been at the centre of several “feud” reports, including back in January, when widely-refuted claims of drama involving some panellists were published in the tabloid press.

During an appearance on Lorraine on Monday morning, host Lorraine Kelly brought up the topic of “disagreements” among the panellists, with Ruth insisting that the team are quick to move on when they have differences of opinion.

Advertisement

“We have some heated discussions, but we don’t fall out,” Ruth said. “Somehow people just love to pit women against women, don’t they.”

Ruth Langsford on the Loose Women panel S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

Ruth continued: “We do disagree about things, but then five minutes later we laugh and talk about something else.

“We’re such a diverse group of women, different age groups, different views and different opinions on things.

Advertisement

“So many times I go on that show, I think one thing and by the end of the discussion I’ve changed my mind.”

Ruth is the latest in a line of Loose Women stars to publicly refute claims of drama backstage on the show.

Ruth made an appearance on Lorraine on Monday Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Jane Moore told OK! magazine earlier this year: “In the ad breaks, we’ll say, ‘that [debate] was a bit fiery, wasn’t it?’. [But] I have an issue when people say, ‘Jane Moore and Nadia Sawalha cat fight on Loose Women’. Please, come on, we’re past that.

“They never do it about two blokes on a news programme and it’s so lame. Let’s move on, we’re not in the 1950s anymore. But we take it in our stride and get on with it.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, anchor Charlene White branded claims about feuds “absolute nonsense”, insisting: “When you’re on the outside looking in and you see all those stories… written about the ladies on the panel, you have an impression of what it’s going to be like. Then you walk into this amazing group of women and realise that everyone’s incredibly supportive.”

Frankie Bridge also called out the double standard when it comes to reporting about the Loose Women panellists.

“When I first went on the show, I was nervous because I’ve read about all these feuds,” she told The Sun.

“I think it’s sad that this doesn’t happen on something like A League of Their Own with a group of men. It’s just not mentioned. And coming from a girl band, it’s exactly the same thing.

“Everyone always wants women to fight and it’s a real shame that it undoes all the good that Loose Women does.”

Advertisement