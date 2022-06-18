This Morning Rep Dismisses Reports Of Off-Screen 'Tension' Between Alison Hammond And Dermot O'Leary

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on the set of This Morning S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

This Morning bosses have dismissed reports of off-screen tension between hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Alison and Dermot took over from Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes as the ITV daytime show’s Friday presenters in 2020.

On Saturday, the on-screen duo were at the centre of reports in the Daily Mail claiming their differences had left them struggling to “hit it off” behind the scenes.

The news outlet cited an alleged “source” who spoke of “on-set bickering and awkward tensions off-air” between the two stars.

However, a spokesperson for This Morning has insisted that they have formed a strong bond after two years working together on screen.

“Despite the challenges of starting their on screen partnership during a pandemic, Alison and Dermot have developed a firm friendship and their chemistry has proved a ratings success,” a rep told HuffPost UK.

“Since the pandemic ended, the pair are now able to enjoy socialising together post the show and have enjoyed spending time with each other’s families too.”

Dermot and Alison began presenting together in 2020 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Alison and Dermot first met 20 years ago, after her time as a housemate on Big Brother came to an end, while he was presenting the spin-off show Big Brother’s Little Brother.

Prior to their appointment as a permanent This Morning duo, the pair had presented a handful of live episodes together as guest hosts.

Alison was already a much-loved member of the This Morning family by this point, garnering a loyal following thanks to her irreverent A-list interviews with A-list stars like Harrison Ford, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Beyoncé.

