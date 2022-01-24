Frankie Bridge Calls Out Media Double Standards After Refuted Loose Women Drama Rumours

Earlier this month, ITV bosses and Coleen Nolan both shot down a story in the Mail On Sunday claiming that some members of the show’s on-air team had specifically requested not to share the panel with her.

Since then, almost all of the Loose Women presenting team have shown support for Coleen, including Frankie, when asked about the matter in a new interview with The Sun.

Frankie Bridge in the Loose Women studio Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

“My friends asked me about [the rumoured rows]. I genuinely don’t experience it or see it,” the former Saturdays singer told the tabloid.

Frankie went on to suggest that she and her co-stars were easy targets for false “feud” stories because the show’s panellists are all women.

“When I first went on the show, I was nervous because I’ve read about all these feuds,” she admitted.

“I think it’s sad that this doesn’t happen on something like A League of Their Own with a group of men. It’s just not mentioned. And coming from a girl band, it’s exactly the same thing.”

“Everyone always wants women to fight and it’s a real shame that it undoes all the good that Loose Women does,” she continued.

Referring specifically to Coleen, Frankie added: “There’s not one person that I would say: ‘Don’t put me on with them.’ Even during a heated debate on the show, during the break everyone’s fine.

“So I don’t know if it’s true or not, but I’ve just never experienced it. I get on really well with Coleen.”

Frankie Bridge and Coleen Nolan performing with Brenda Edwards on Loose Women Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Coleen recently revealed she’d been “really hurt” by the recent reports about her in the press, stating: “None of us on Loose Women have ever said we wouldn’t work with anyone else. It was just so upsetting.”

Dismissing claims in the original story about her supposed attitude backstage, Coleen also insisted: “I could never be ‘high and mighty’ because my mother would jump up from her grave and batter me.

“I can’t stand divas of any kind. I’ve had enough drama in my life, I don’t need any more.”

Coleen Nolan Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

“This is my time to enjoy myself, and I’m not going to let anyone spoil it. I just want a quiet life, feeding my goats and doing Loose Women,” she added.