Loose Women's Kaye Adams Admits There's Previously Been 'Times Of Tension' Between Panellists

Kaye Adams has admitted there has previously been “times of tension” between panellists on Loose Women.

Over the years, the ITV daytime show has been at the centre of several “feud” reports, including back in January, when widely-refuted claims of drama involving some panellists were published in the tabloid press.

While Kaye did not comment on any specific incidents, she said there had been moments in the past where there had been “a bit of beef” between some stars, but it would soon be fixed, and refuted claims certain panellists refuse to work with others.

Speaking to Metro, the anchor said: “Have there been times of tension between individuals? Yes, there have.

“I’m not going to deny that there are occasions when people maybe have a bit of a beef with somebody else but it’s nothing that hasn’t been fixable.”

She added: “There’s nobody who will walk out of the door when somebody else walks in. Nobody refuses to work with anybody else.”

Earlier this year, Coleen Nolan said she was “really hurt” by ‘untrue’ reports that some panellists on the lunchtime show had requested not to share the panel with her.

ITV bosses shot down the story – initially published by Mail On Sunday – with Coleen insisting “nothing printed... is true” and that she was “taking legal advice about the slurs on me personally”.

She later added to OK! magazine: “It really hurt. The girls have been so supportive – besides, none of us on Loose Women have ever said we wouldn’t work with anyone else. It was just so upsetting.

“I get on with all of them. I would never refuse to work with anybody.”

Coleen Nolan previously said she was hurt by "untrue" reports about people not wanting to share the panel with her Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

A number of other Loose Women stars have also publicly refuted claims of drama backstage on the show, including Ruth Langsford and Charlene White.

“We have some heated discussions, but we don’t fall out,” Ruth told ITV’s Lorraine last month. “Somehow people just love to pit women against women, don’t they.

“We do disagree about things, but then five minutes later we laugh and talk about something else.”

In an interview with OK! magazine, Charlene previously said claims about feuds “absolute nonsense”, insisting: “When you’re on the outside looking in and you see all those stories… written about the ladies on the panel, you have an impression of what it’s going to be like. Then you walk into this amazing group of women and realise that everyone’s incredibly supportive.”