Adele’s Mind-Blowing Vanishing Act At The End Of Her Las Vegas Show Is Pure Wizardry

Adele fans might have had to wait longer than expected to see her in Las Vegas, but she made it worth the wait with plenty of impressive stage magic.
As well as pianos bursting into flames, rain falling to the stage and (our favourite) Megan Thee Stallion choreo, there’s one part of the spectacular show that has left fans’ collective jaws on the floor of The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
After the Grammy award-winning singer closes the show with Love Is A Game, a huge amount of pink confetti rains down from the ceiling, right on top of Adele.
When the confetti clears, Adele is nowhere to be seen…
And here it is in slow motion...
Wow.
Fans have already declared the moment “iconic”...
Adele’s 32-show Las Vegas residency was previously slated to kick off in January, but had been postponed due to coronavirus-related disruptions to production.
The singer announced the last-minute postponement in a tearful Instagram video she shared in January, telling fans that the show was “not ready”.
She later declared she had “the best fans in the world” and thanked them after receiving waves of support for her decision to postpone.
Ahead of the first show, the singer admitted she had “never been more nervous before a show in my career” but could not sit still with excitement.