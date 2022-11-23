Adele’s Mind-Blowing Vanishing Act At The End Of Her Las Vegas Show Is Pure Wizardry

Adele fans might have had to wait longer than expected to see her in Las Vegas, but she made it worth the wait with plenty of impressive stage magic.

As well as pianos bursting into flames, rain falling to the stage and (our favourite) Megan Thee Stallion choreo, there’s one part of the spectacular show that has left fans’ collective jaws on the floor of The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

After the Grammy award-winning singer closes the show with Love Is A Game, a huge amount of pink confetti rains down from the ceiling, right on top of Adele.

When the confetti clears, Adele is nowhere to be seen…

Adele’s exit from her Vegas residency is magical🪄 pic.twitter.com/KvfstHc6Qr — Colyn (@colynelliott) November 19, 2022

The @Adele pulling a Claire Dunphy magic trick to end a song is so iconic to me, will never not be amazed by this omg! pic.twitter.com/TdtQ8plnOF — ella gellerphy (@pritchetteller) November 22, 2022

And here it is in slow motion...

Closer look at the vanishing act Adele does at her Vegas residency. pic.twitter.com/8bFhZBy5Gx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 23, 2022

Wow.

Fans have already declared the moment “iconic”...

This moment is so iconic — 🧣 (@corneil_ri) November 23, 2022

Singer, mother, comedian AND NOW MAGICIAN — juIia | fan account (@rosesforwIne) November 23, 2022

How she landed down there pic.twitter.com/SZuBqSrn08 — Danny (@danni4pf) November 23, 2022

Adele’s 32-show Las Vegas residency was previously slated to kick off in January, but had been postponed due to coronavirus-related disruptions to production.

The singer announced the last-minute postponement in a tearful Instagram video she shared in January, telling fans that the show was “not ready”.

She later declared she had “the best fans in the world” and thanked them after receiving waves of support for her decision to postpone.

