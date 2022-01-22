Adele 'Overwhelmed' By The 'Best Fans In The World' After Postponing Vegas Residency

Adele Simon Emmett/Columbia Records via PA Media

Adele says she has been “overwhelmed” by the support of “best fans in the world” after being forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency.

The Easy On Me singer tearfully announced that her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace “ain’t ready”, less than 24 hours before she was due to take to the stage for the first time.

Advertisement

After her emotional video addressing the news made headlines across the globe, Adele acknowledged the “graciousness and love” she had been shown in response to the unfortunate decision.

“I have the best fans in the world!” she wrote on social media.

Advertisement

“Your graciousness and love tonight is overwhelming! Thank you.”

I have the best fans in the world! Your graciousness and love tonight is overwhelming! Thank you ♥️ — Adele (@Adele) January 22, 2022

Adele previously explained the show was not ready having been “absolutely destroyed” by delivery delays and coronavirus.

Advertisement

“Half my team have Covid and it’s been impossible to finish the show,” she said.

The Weekends With Adele series was announced last November, with the singer scheduled to perform two shows every weekend until April.

Tickets ranged from $85 (£60) to $685 (£500), and Adele was reportedly set to make more than £500,000 per performance.

The residency would have marked the first time Adele had performed live shows in five years.

Advertisement