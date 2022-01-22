Adele 'Overwhelmed' By The 'Best Fans In The World' After Postponing Vegas Residency

Adele says she has been “overwhelmed” by the support of “best fans in the world” after being forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency.
The Easy On Me singer tearfully announced that her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace “ain’t ready”, less than 24 hours before she was due to take to the stage for the first time.
After her emotional video addressing the news made headlines across the globe, Adele acknowledged the “graciousness and love” she had been shown in response to the unfortunate decision.
“I have the best fans in the world!” she wrote on social media.
“Your graciousness and love tonight is overwhelming! Thank you.”
Adele previously explained the show was not ready having been “absolutely destroyed” by delivery delays and coronavirus.
“Half my team have Covid and it’s been impossible to finish the show,” she said.
The Weekends With Adele series was announced last November, with the singer scheduled to perform two shows every weekend until April.
Tickets ranged from $85 (£60) to $685 (£500), and Adele was reportedly set to make more than £500,000 per performance.
The residency would have marked the first time Adele had performed live shows in five years.
The 33-year-old singer said she had been “awake for 30 hours” trying to rescue the production, but had simply “run out of time”.
Adele also apologised to fans who had already arrived in Las Vegas for the opening weekend.
“I’m sorry, it’s last minute. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that’s travelled again.”
The residency is set to be rescheduled, with dates announced in due course.