Adele Unveils The Video For Her New Single And All We Can Say Is 'Oh My God'

When Adele promised there was “so much coming” from her in 2022, she really meant it – certainly if the video for her latest single Oh My God is anything to go by.

The singer serves up looks and drama in the stunning black and white clip for the second single from her multi-platinum-selling album 30.

The video was official unveiled on Wednesday, and sees multiple versions of Adele flanked by various performers, dancers and even a horse.

Arguably her most exciting visual to date, the video also reunited Adele with director Sam Brown, who previously helmed the clip for her 2010 hit Rolling In The Deep.

Adele in the Oh My God video YouTube

“To collaborate together again a decade later was nostalgic to say the least,” she said in a post unveiling the video on Instagram. “We filmed this one on the day Easy On Me dropped, there were a million things going on all at once. But the attention to detail from the crew was borderline hilarious - thank you so much for your patience and pulling it all together it was a lot of fun.

“Although right at the end a huge python was on set so I skidaddled my arse straight out of there!”

She added: “Big thank you to Harris Reed, Louis Vuitton and The Queens Haus - Vivienne Westwood for the most stunning clothes for me to sing my ‘I’m a hot mess’ song in!”

Oh My God serves as the follow up to Easy On Me, which went straight to number one upon its release in October.

This year promises to be another exciting one for Adele, who is about to begin a weekend residency in Las Vegas, giving fans the first chance to see her perform live in more than five years.

This summer, she will also return to the UK to play two shows at London’s Hyde Park, as part of the British Summertime festival.

Adele also looks set for big things at this year’s Brit Awards, having scooped four nominations, alongside Ed Sheeran, Dave and Little Simz.