No, Adele Hasn’t Listened To Taylor Swift’s New Album Yet (But She Has A Good Excuse)

Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights has been breaking streaming records ever since it was released last week, but one person who hasn’t listened to it yet is Adele.

The Hello singer held a special Happy Hour With Adele Q&A event on Thursday night to celebrate the release of the (very expensive-looking) video for her new single I Drink Wine, when she was asked if she’d listened to Taylor’s new album.

The short answer is, “no”, but she had a very good excuse.

.@Adele says she hasn't listened to Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' yet because of rehearsals for her Las Vegas residency:



“I think Taylor’s one of the greatest songwriters of our generation. I will definitely give it a listen.” #HappyHourWithAdelepic.twitter.com/IZFHzgq7vA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 26, 2022

“The only reason I haven’t listened is cause I’ve been in rehearsals for like 12 hours a fucking day,” Adele said of her much-delayed forthcoming Las Vegas residency.

She added: “But I think Taylor’s one of the greatest songwriters of our generation so I’ll definitely give it a listen.

“I loved the two [albums] in Covid very, very much,” she added, referring to the Folklore and Evermore albums Taylor released in 2020.

“I think she’s fun, as well. She makes a release fun.”

Adele also showed her support for other female artists during the fan event, including Britney Spears and Nicki Minaj.

“I think Britney Spears is one of the most talented musicians I’ve seen in the last 25 years. I can’t wait for new music from her,” she said.

The singer then added: “I’ve always loved Nicki Minaj, she’s a real vibe,” she added.