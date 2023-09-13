Taylor Swift Really Let Her Hair Down At This Year's VMAs, And Her Fans Are Totally Here For It

Taylor Swift at the 2023 VMAs Christopher Polk via Getty Images

Anyone who’s watched a music awards show in the last decade will know that at multiple points over the course of the night, you’re going to get numerous shots of Taylor Swift in the audience.

This was certainly the case at Tuesday night’s MTV Video Music Awards, where the chart-topping singer was up for 11 awards (eventually winning nine of them, meaning she was just one away from Peter Gabriel’s record for most victories in a single night).

Advertisement

However, the big difference at this year’s VMAs was that Taylor was neither performing nor presenting, meaning she was able to let her hair down at the ceremony.

And folks, let her hair down she did.

The audience “POV cam” was pretty much on Taylor for the entire night, leading to numerous viral moments that included appreciating her fellow artists’ performances…

taylor singing along to demi i love her sm☹️💕 pic.twitter.com/xhyDt8zMr4 — dee(: (@_swifdee_) September 13, 2023

i'm making taylor signing along to cool for the summer my entire personality cuz what the HELL pic.twitter.com/J6uQeGBH49 — belle. (@tayIorosies) September 13, 2023

Advertisement

Taylor Swift reacting to Doja Cat’s #VMAs performance:



“It’s giving movie. It’s giving cinematography.” pic.twitter.com/DjsQ78YpJR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2023

Não existe outra pessoa que esteja curtindo mais essa premiação que ela. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/SSmf7K4rQK — Update Swift Brasil (@updateswiftbr) September 13, 2023

…giving props to some of her A-list pals…

Taylor Swift cheering for Selena Gomez and Rema’s #VMAs win.



pic.twitter.com/fgU1XXSctd — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 13, 2023

…having a suitably understated reaction to NSYNC’s joint appearance…

Advertisement

…and… well… a few more viral moments…

help tree gave her water and she was like no this is not what I wanted thank you and gave it back to her i’m crying pic.twitter.com/rmPoJYirkU — vernica⸆⸉ (@VIsOnCorneliaSt) September 13, 2023

WHY HAVE I FOUND THIS SO FUNNY 😭😭😭😭

pic.twitter.com/0tQu0pyxUA — aims 🦋 IS SEEING TAYLOR SWIFT (@shimmeringtay13) September 13, 2023

“IM DYING IM CRYING” she’s just like me fr pic.twitter.com/5RkC7OQGpz — dom ☆ (@ev3rhaze) September 13, 2023

How important is Taylor Swift to the #VMAs? There is a camera operator tasked with filming her continuously during the live performances onstage. pic.twitter.com/ukSvGhqsUd — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) September 13, 2023

Of course, fans were absolutely loving seeing Taylor kicking back at the VMAs…

me watching taylor swift dancing and vibing every time the camera focuses on her #VMA

pic.twitter.com/CKtNckFe38 — lári (@lwtblanchett) September 13, 2023

Advertisement

I hope Taylor Swift never stop going to these award shows. She's hilarious — Mabel Berzatto (@coolpeopleMabel) September 13, 2023

I am OBSESSED with her

pic.twitter.com/jjfNW1cMlE — aims 🦋 IS SEEING TAYLOR SWIFT (@shimmeringtay13) September 13, 2023

this video alone would make me a Taylor swift fan I’m sorry this is so funny she just like me fr https://t.co/1WDvL6rzPc — Mika Woodby (@mikalenafosho) September 13, 2023

taylor swift has been dancing all night 😭 she truly loves her line of work it’s so refreshing to see — ! (@DvlDare) September 13, 2023

Nah Taylor Swift been funny in the audience all night lmao — Lauren 💋 (@xlaurenlacey) September 13, 2023

Advertisement

Taylor Swift a whole mood at the VMAs 😂 that’s me off beat, happy, and dancing all night lol — Nai Turner (@SidelineImages) September 13, 2023

You aint get a better audience if Taylor Swift attends an event 🤩🙌🏼 Cause my woman always vibin and supportive to everyone ❤️ — 🥀 (@narakoyuki) September 13, 2023

the VMAs this year is just about what Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift doing in the audience lmfao pic.twitter.com/MBYCmSFCJ3 — Sejal //1989 TV (@Bewithsel) September 13, 2023

taylor swift in the audience https://t.co/nv06oL12zH — liv (@it97gguk) September 13, 2023

As well as stealing the show on the audience came, Taylor took home a hefty number of awards, including the night’s most coveted prize, Video Of The Year.

Advertisement

This marked Taylor’s fourth win in the ceremony’s top category, and the first time an artist took home the title for two years running, following last year’s triumph for her All Too Well “short film”.