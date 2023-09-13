Taylor Swift Really Let Her Hair Down At This Year's VMAs, And Her Fans Are Totally Here For It

Anyone who’s watched a music awards show in the last decade will know that at multiple points over the course of the night, you’re going to get numerous shots of Taylor Swift in the audience.
This was certainly the case at Tuesday night’s MTV Video Music Awards, where the chart-topping singer was up for 11 awards (eventually winning nine of them, meaning she was just one away from Peter Gabriel’s record for most victories in a single night).
However, the big difference at this year’s VMAs was that Taylor was neither performing nor presenting, meaning she was able to let her hair down at the ceremony.
And folks, let her hair down she did.
The audience “POV cam” was pretty much on Taylor for the entire night, leading to numerous viral moments that included appreciating her fellow artists’ performances…
…giving props to some of her A-list pals…
…having a suitably understated reaction to NSYNC’s joint appearance…
…and… well… a few more viral moments…
Of course, fans were absolutely loving seeing Taylor kicking back at the VMAs…
As well as stealing the show on the audience came, Taylor took home a hefty number of awards, including the night’s most coveted prize, Video Of The Year.
This marked Taylor’s fourth win in the ceremony’s top category, and the first time an artist took home the title for two years running, following last year’s triumph for her All Too Well “short film”.
Check out the full list of winners from the 2023 VMAs here.