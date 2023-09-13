Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift and Shakira at the 2023 VMAs Anthony Harvey/ Shutterstock

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards took place in New Jersey on Tuesday night, and, as ever, drew in a seriously A-list crowd.

Presumably in a nod to the night’s emcee Nicki Minaj, the usual red carpet was replaced with a Barbie pink one, with some of the biggest names in music striking a pose for photographers as they made their way into the VMAs.

Among those in attendance were Taylor Swift, who was also the night’s runaway success with a total of nine wins, and Shakira, who joined the ranks of some of pop’s most influential figures when she was bestowed the Video Vanguard Award.

Before her attention-grabbing performance, Doja Cat also made a big impression with her cobweb-inspired dress (a nod to her upcoming album Scarlet’s cover), while Lil Nas X kept it low-key as ever in a lacy top, chunky platform boots and a white feathered headpiece (oh, and naturally, a prop Bible).

Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo Stephen Lovekin/Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Video Of The Year nominee Olivia Rodrigo kept it classic in a glittering silvery dress and Selena Gomez’s red ensemble was a definite standout.

Cardi B also put in an appearance alongside husband, fellow rapper Offset, bagging the award for most stylish couple of the night, if nothing else.

Selena Gomez, Offset, Cardi B and Rita Ora Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

As for the British celebs on the guestlist, chart-topping singer Rita Ora, former Eurovision favourite Sam Ryder and media personality Amelia Dimoldenberg were all representing the UK on the pink carpet.

Check out all the red carpet snaps you need to see from the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in the gallery below…

