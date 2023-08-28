Since their launch in 1984, the MTV Video Music Awards have garnered a reputation as one of the most outrageous and unpredictable nights in music.
And that was certainly the case in 2003, which wound up providing one of the most talked-about moments in pop culture history.
It wasn’t all about Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera’s opening performance, though.
Here’s a rundown of what made the 2003 VMAs – which took place 20 years ago today – one of the most action-packed in pop history...
Let’s start on the red carpet, where Venus and Serena Williams apparently predicted the Barbenheimer trend 20 years early
Beyoncé made one of her first major public appearances as a solo artist
Justin Timberlake apparently hit the red carpet straight from a job interview
As did a pre-Mean Girls Lindsay Lohan, for that matter
Credit to Kim Cattrall who absolutely turned it out on the night
Christina Aguilera brought a touch of Las Vegas to the New York event
This photo of her with the Black Eyed Peas is perhaps the most 2003 thing we’ve ever seen
Oh wait, maybe that honour should go to the Newlyweds themselves, Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson
And they weren’t the only married couple turning heads on the night
Back on the red carpet, Kelly Osbourne and Avril Lavigne were all about two things. Rock. And, indeed, roll.
Meanwhile... oh
To mark the 20th VMAs, the night kicked off with a performance from Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera to pay tribute to Madonna’s rendition of Like A Virgin almost two decades earlier
The Queen of Pop herself then joined them on stage to perform her single Hollywood
Oh yeah, and there was some kissing. We don’t think anyone noticed, though
Well, maybe one person did
Christina returned to the stage later in the night, going from the Queen of Pop to the Queens of Soapland with a tribute to Kat Slater and Liz McDonald
Oh yeah, and that’s Dave Navarro of Red Hot Chilli Peppers who joined her for a belting rendition of Fighter
The 2003 VMAs also marked Beyoncé’s first ever performance as a solo artist and let’s just say even in those days she knew how to make an entrance
While it might not have been quite as polished as some of the latter-day routines Beyoncé is famous for, let’s face it, a Beyoncé performance is still a Beyoncé performance
And, of course, she had a surprise guest too
Other performers on the night included Good Charlotte...
...50 Cent and Snoop Dogg...
...And Coldplay, who took the opportunity to make a political point
We need to talk about some of the chaotic presenting duos, too. Namely OutKast and Iggy Pop...
...David Spade and the Olsen twins...
...Evanescence and Sean Paul...
...and Kelly Clarkson (looking ever so slightly Sarah Palin-esque) and Ludacris
Towards the end of the ceremony, Adam Sandler presented Video Of The Year to Missy Elliott for her Work It music video
Missy got her moment to shine earlier in the night, when she performed Work It with Britney, Christina and Madonna
Justin Timberlake picked up not one but two awards for Cry Me A River (all while his ex Britney Spears, who inspired the song, was in the audience watching)
Beyoncé was the night’s other big winner, scooping three awards in total
And sticking with the nostalgic theme of the opening routine, Metallica closed the show with a chaotic mix of some of MTV’s biggest hits from the previous two decades
