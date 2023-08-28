Highlights from the 2003 VMAs RK Capak/ Getty/ Stephen Lovekin / Frank Micelotta / Christopher Polk

Since their launch in 1984, the MTV Video Music Awards have garnered a reputation as one of the most outrageous and unpredictable nights in music.

And that was certainly the case in 2003, which wound up providing one of the most talked-about moments in pop culture history.

It wasn’t all about Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera’s opening performance, though.

Here’s a rundown of what made the 2003 VMAs – which took place 20 years ago today – one of the most action-packed in pop history...

Let’s start on the red carpet, where Venus and Serena Williams apparently predicted the Barbenheimer trend 20 years early

RJ Capak via Getty Images

Beyoncé made one of her first major public appearances as a solo artist

Dave Hogan via Getty Images

Justin Timberlake apparently hit the red carpet straight from a job interview

Evan Agostini via Getty Images

As did a pre-Mean Girls Lindsay Lohan, for that matter

Steve Azzara via Getty Images

Credit to Kim Cattrall who absolutely turned it out on the night

KMazur via Getty Images

Christina Aguilera brought a touch of Las Vegas to the New York event

Steve Azzara via Getty Images

This photo of her with the Black Eyed Peas is perhaps the most 2003 thing we’ve ever seen

KMazur via Getty Images

Oh wait, maybe that honour should go to the Newlyweds themselves, Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson

Jim Spellman via Getty Images

And they weren’t the only married couple turning heads on the night

KMazur via Getty Images

Back on the red carpet, Kelly Osbourne and Avril Lavigne were all about two things. Rock. And, indeed, roll.

Steve Azzara via Getty Images

Meanwhile... oh

Steve Azzara via Getty Images

To mark the 20th VMAs, the night kicked off with a performance from Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera to pay tribute to Madonna’s rendition of Like A Virgin almost two decades earlier

J. Shearer via Getty Images

The Queen of Pop herself then joined them on stage to perform her single Hollywood

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Oh yeah, and there was some kissing. We don’t think anyone noticed, though

Kevin Kane via Getty Images

Well, maybe one person did

Justin Timberlake in the VMAs audience MTV

Christina returned to the stage later in the night, going from the Queen of Pop to the Queens of Soapland with a tribute to Kat Slater and Liz McDonald

Kevin Kane via Getty Images

Oh yeah, and that’s Dave Navarro of Red Hot Chilli Peppers who joined her for a belting rendition of Fighter

KMazur via Getty Images

The 2003 VMAs also marked Beyoncé’s first ever performance as a solo artist and let’s just say even in those days she knew how to make an entrance

Frank Micelotta via Getty Images

While it might not have been quite as polished as some of the latter-day routines Beyoncé is famous for, let’s face it, a Beyoncé performance is still a Beyoncé performance

KMazur via Getty Images

And, of course, she had a surprise guest too

Frank Micelotta via Getty Images

Other performers on the night included Good Charlotte...

Scott Gries via Getty Images

...50 Cent and Snoop Dogg...

50 Cent and Snoop Dogg during 2003 MTV Video Music Awards - Show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage) KMazur via Getty Images

...And Coldplay, who took the opportunity to make a political point

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

We need to talk about some of the chaotic presenting duos, too. Namely OutKast and Iggy Pop...

Iggy Pop and OutKast Kevin Kane via Getty Images

...David Spade and the Olsen twins...

Kevin Kane via Getty Images

...Evanescence and Sean Paul...

Kevin Kane via Getty Images

...and Kelly Clarkson (looking ever so slightly Sarah Palin-esque) and Ludacris

Kevin Kane via Getty Images

Towards the end of the ceremony, Adam Sandler presented Video Of The Year to Missy Elliott for her Work It music video

Christopher Polk via Getty Images

Missy got her moment to shine earlier in the night, when she performed Work It with Britney, Christina and Madonna

Frank Micelotta via Getty Images

Justin Timberlake picked up not one but two awards for Cry Me A River (all while his ex Britney Spears, who inspired the song, was in the audience watching)

Kevin Kane via Getty Images

Beyoncé was the night’s other big winner, scooping three awards in total

Kevin Kane via Getty Images

And sticking with the nostalgic theme of the opening routine, Metallica closed the show with a chaotic mix of some of MTV’s biggest hits from the previous two decades

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

