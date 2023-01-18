Madonna's Iconic VMAs Kiss Almost Included A Completely Different Pop Diva

Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera performing at the 2003 VMAs Kevin Kane via Getty Images

It’s been almost 20 years since Madonna made pop culture history when she locked lips with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera on stage at the 2003 VMAs.

But it’s now been revealed that the performance almost looked very different – with a whole other diva claiming she was initially supposed to have been involved too.

During a recent interview with E! News, Jennifer Lopez claimed that she met with Madonna and Britney at the Queen of Pop’s home to discuss a group performance.

“I was filming a movie in Canada, and we had met – me, her and Britney — to do it at her home,” she said (via People). “And then I just couldn’t get off the film. So, we couldn’t do it.”

Jennifer Lopez Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Apparently J-Lo’s loss was Xtina’s gain, though, with the Jenny From The Block singer adding: “They got Christina Aguilera, I think, to do it, and I didn’t wind up doing it. I love Madonna. I’m a huge fan. I always have been.”

However, Jen isn’t the only star who’s claimed she was supposed to be part of the iconic number.

Shortly after the performance in 2003, Pink claimed that both she and Gwen Stefani had been approached to be part of the routine.

“It was supposed to be me, Gwen and Britney,” the So What singer reportedly told the Daily Record. “Me and Gwen backed out of it and they got Christina.

“Madonna originally wanted me, Britney and Gwen. But I know how Madonna’s mind works. She was the boss. She was the groom. While everyone else was her 20 years ago. And I am nobody’s bitch.”

Pink later told MTV that “the kiss wasn’t even talked about” when she was approached to perform with Madonna.

P!nk Kevin Winter via Getty Images

“I had one vacation all year, and I was not leaving my vacation to go into a rehearsal studio,” she added. “Which sounds ridiculous.

“But you know, I just said, ‘I can’t be at those rehearsals, but I can learn it for that day, and I’m sure that I’ll be more than capable of doing it.’ ”

Anyone hoping to see Madonna live for themselves can look forward to the pop icon’s upcoming Celebration tour.

The global jaunt will commemorate the Like A Prayer singer’s 40th year in the music industry, and is set to feature hits from across the decades.