Madonna Sees In 2023 In Style As She Dances Up A Storm With Her Children In Malawi

Madonna celebrates New Year's Eve with her children Instagram/Madonna

Madonna saw in 2023 in style, revealing she spent New Year’s Eve partying with her children and friends.

On Sunday, the Queen of Pop shared a highlights reel from the New Year’s Eve bash in Malawi on her Instagram page, posting footage of herself and children dancing up a storm.

Advertisement

In the clip, Madonna was seen celebrating with her 17-year-old son David, 16-year-old daughter Mercy and 10-year-old twin daughters Stella and Estere, all of whom were born in Malawi and adopted by the Grammy-winning star as young children.

She was also joined by her eldest son, 22-year-old Rocco Ritchie, whose father is the film director Guy Ritchie, to whom Madonna was married between 2000 and 2008.

Reflecting on her life and career in her New Year post, Madonna wrote: “I could never have imagined my life would be so full. That I would be able to make a living being an artist. That I could be the mother I never had. That my children would bring me so much joy!!

Advertisement

“More importantly, that I would be in a position to be able to help others less fortunate than myself. Happy New Year’s from the Warm heart of Africa!!!”

Madonna is also a mother to 26-year-old Lourdes Leon, who recently followed in her famous mum’s footsteps by embarking on an experimental pop career of her own.