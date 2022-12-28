Madonna Shares Rare Series Of Family Christmas Photos As She Celebrates With Her Children

Madonna has shared a look into her Christmas celebrations with her children.

The Like A Prayer singer posed for a series of festive snaps with four of her six kids – 17-year-old David, 16-year-old Mercy and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

Madonna was seen wearing a Santa hat and a festive onesie as she and her kids stood in front of a blue-themed Christmas tree.

The family were reported to have celebrated the festive season in London this year.

Madonna and her children celebrated Christmas together Madonna/Instagram

Missing from the snaps were Madonna’s eldest daughter Lourdes, and her half-brother Rocco, whose father is film director Guy Ritchie.

However, all six of Madge’s children recently came together to celebrate Thanksgiving last month, with the Queen of Pop sharing snaps of their festivities on Instagram.

In 2020, Madonna paid tribute to her children when she had her first tattoo at the age of 62, having all six of her kids’ initials inked on her wrist.

