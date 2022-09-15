Madonna Debuts New Look In Rare Public Appearance With Daughter Lourdes And Son Rocco

Madonna with her son Rocco Ritchie and daughter Lourdes Leon Nina Westervelt via Getty Images

Madonna has been snapped making a rare public outing with her eldest two children for an event at New York Fashion Week.

There was no mistaking the family resemblance as the pop icon – trying out a new look, which included red hair and some enormous shades – was pictured attending Tom Ford’s fashion show on Wednesday night, alongside her 25-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon.

Advertisement

Joining them at the show was Madonna’s eldest son Rocco Ritchie, with the 22-year-old sporting a dapper purple suit for the occasion.

Lourdes’ father is Madonna’s former personal trainer Carlos Leon, while Rocco’s is film director Guy Ritchie, to whom the star was married between 2002 and 2008.

Madonna and Lourdes Leon at the Tom Ford show earlier this week Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Madonna is also a mother to 16-year-old David and Mercy, as well as 10-year-old twins Estere and Stella, all of whom were born in Malawi and adopted by the Ray Of Light singer as children.

Advertisement

The Grammy winner recently celebrated her 64th birthday in style, marking the occasion with a family photo showing her with all six of her children.

Back in 2020, she paid homage to her children when she had her first ever tattoo at the age of 62.

While Rocco is reportedly carving out a career in the art world, Lourdes looked keen to follow in her famous mum’s footsteps last month, when she debuted her first ever original song.

Using the moniker Lolahol – a nod to her long-held family nickname, Lola – Lourdes unveiled the self-penned track Lock & Key, as well as a surreal music video to accompany it.