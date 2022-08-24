Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Unveils Her First Single And Its Surreal Music Video

Madonna’s eldest daughter Lourdes Leon is breaking into the music scene with the release of her debut single.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old released Lock & Key, her first ever musical offering, under the moniker Lolahol, which is presumably a nod to her long-held nickname, Lola.

The dream-like song features production from Eartheater – who also directed the accompanying music video – and was co-written by Lourdes herself.

“Why can’t I just lock into a Polly Pocket,” Lola ponders in the song’s intro. “It could all be crystal clear.

“Keep a photo of you in my locket, addicted to the comfort. Till the comforter gets too hot too hot to sleep I’m tossing and tearing.”

Interestingly, the song also appears to include a nod to Lady Gaga, when Lourdes is heard singing “no sleep, next plane, no sleep, make-up, next club, next car, next plane, no sleep, no fear”, mirroring one of the Poker Face singer’s viral interviews.

Last year, Lourdes – who has previously dabbled in dancing and modelling – gave an interview admitting that she did not see herself pursuing a music career in the same vein as her famous mum.

“I can sing. I just don’t care about it,” she told Interview magazine. “Maybe it’s too close to home.”

Lourdes at an Oscars after-party earlier this year Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images

Last week, Lourdes joined her mum and her five other siblings to celebrate the Grammy-winning star’s 64th birthday with an elaborate party in Siciliy.

She previously appeared in the music video for her mum’s song Celebration, as well as a moving video which was projected during Madonna’s performance of Frozen on her 2020 Madame X tour.

Lourdes is Madonna’s eldest child, and her father is the actor and personal trainer Carlos Leon.