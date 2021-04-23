Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Reflects On Timothée Chalamet Romance

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon has spoken for the first time about her past relationship with Timothée Chalamet.

As a teenager, Lourdes attended the LaGuardia performing arts high school in New York, where the Call Me By Your Name actor was one of her classmates.

Earlier this week, the 24-year-old gave an interview to Vanity Fair about her new Marc Jacobs campaign when the Oscar nominee came up in the conversation.

“I respect him a lot, we were a little item,” she told the magazine. “My first boyfriend.”

Lourdes then added a cryptic “or anything”.