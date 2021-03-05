Rupert Everett has finally explained why he once branded Madonna “an old whiny barmaid”, insisting it was actually a compliment.

The British actor became good friends with the singer after they starred together in The Next Best Thing in 2000 and provided backing vocals on her hit American Pie.

But in his 2006 memoir Red Carpets And Other Banana Skins, Rupert referred to Madonna in what appeared to be disparaging terms.

However, during an appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories on Thursday, Rupert insisted he wasn’t being derogatory.