Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Says Her Mother Was A ‘Control Freak’ As A Parent

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon has given a rare insight into what it’s like to be the child of one of the most famous people on the planet. In a chat with Interview Magazine, the 25-year-old details her upbringing, describing her mother as a “control freak”. “My mom is such a control freak,” Lourdes told the mag. “And she has controlled me my whole life. “I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school.”

Matt BaronMatt Baron/Shutterstock Lourdes and Madonna

The model said she didn’t rely on her mother for money and so gained a sense of independence by paying for her college and apartment herself. “We don’t get any handouts in my family,” she said, adding that she “obviously ... grew up with extreme privilege.” “I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, ‘My kids are not going to be like this.’ Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you,” she explained. Lourdes went on to state that Madonna has encouraged her to branch out from her modelling career.

MARCO BERTORELLO via Getty Images Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Maria Ciccone presents a creation for Versace's Women's Spring-Summer 2022 collection during the Fashion Week in Milan on September 24, 2021. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)