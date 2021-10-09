Madonna Climbs On Jimmy Fallon's Desk During Chaotic Talk Show Interview

Madonna made a memorable appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s US talk show this week, that saw her shocking the host by climbing on his desk in the middle of their interview.

The music icon was on the programme to promote her new concert film Madame X, a live recording of her infamous 2020 tour, which saw her playing at select theatres in place of the usual arenas and stadiums.

Referring to Madonna’s decision to play at smaller venues, the host commented: “You always do stuff that no one’s doing, you zig when people are zagging… but here’s what I was going to ask you…?”

“Did I make any money?” Madonna interrupted. “No I didn’t!”

Jimmy insisted: “I wasn’t going to ask you that! But people take your ideas, you do all these things first, and then people take your ideas and don’t give you credit.”

“Yeah,” Madonna agreed. “And they also don’t do it as good. That sounds really arrogant but it’s kind of true.”