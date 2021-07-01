Lil Nas X Defends Madonna Following Backlash Over Her BET Awards Kiss Comparison

Lil Nas X has defended Madonna after the singer faced a backlash for her reaction to his on-stage kiss at the BET Awards last week. On Sunday night, Lil Nas X won widespread praise for his performance of his song Montero (Call Me By Your Name) at the awards show, which ended in him locking lips with one of his back-up dancers. Days later, Madonna raised eyebrows when she shared a photo of Lil Nas kissing his dancer, alongside a throwback photo of herself and Britney Spears at the 2003 VMAs. “#DidItFirst,” she commented, prompting criticism on social media.

However, while many felt Madonna’s comment was inappropriate, Lil Nas has since insisted the singer didn’t mean anything negative. Responding to a tweet from the pop culture account Pop Crave, he wrote: “Me and Madonna are friends. It’s just a joke.”

Madonna and Lil Nas met last year, when the chart-topping star sat in the audience for her Madame X theatre tour. The Ray Of Light singer later shared footage of their exchange during the show on her Instagram, which included them sharing a beer, an offer for him to come and meet her horses and an impromptu rendition of his hit Old Town Road.