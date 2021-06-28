There’s no question about it, Lil Nas X was the scene-stealer at this year’s BET Awards. On Sunday night, Lil Nas put on a massive show with an elaborate (and steamy!) rendition of his chart-topping hit Montero (Call Me By Your Name). Before he even set foot on stage, though, the singer and rapper served some serious looks on the BET red carpet, where he struck a pose for photographers in a detailed blue-and-white tuxedo gown.

Aaron J. Thornton via Getty Images Lil Nas X makes his way into the BET Awards

And as if that wasn’t enough, there was more to come in the fashion stakes. Later in the night, he also appeared on the red carpet in a beautiful floral bell-bottom suit.

Aaron J. Thornton via Getty Images Lil Nas X in his second red carpet ensemble of the night

But it’s his performance we most want to talk to you about. Giving both live vocals and choreography, Lil Nas’ performance threw it back to Ancient Egypt with a backdrop referencing the Sphinx and the Pyramids, while he and his dancers alluded to the period with their costumes. After an homage to Michael Jackson’s Remember The Time, Lil Nas ended the routine by getting up close and personal with two of his backing dancers, kissing one of them in a true middle finger to those conservative critics who took issue with the Montero music video.

Bennett Raglin via Getty Images Lil Nas X on stage at the BET Awards

The performance well and truly brought the house down, with celebrities in the audience, including Pose star Mj Rodriguez and actor Lena Waithe, breaking out into rapturous applause. Afterwards, Diddy also sent Lil Nas a message of support on Twitter, writing: “Lil Nas X did that!! Be fearless!!!”