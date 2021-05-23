Lil Nas X performed his steamy Montero (Call Me by Your Name) live for the first time on Saturday Night Live – and ripped his trousers mid-song.

“NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE TV,” he tweeted later. “OMFG NO.”

The rapper and singer – whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill – attributed the tear to his stripper-pole routine on stage.

The accident is obvious in the video of the performance, as he looks down in surprise when it happens, and he quickly uses his hand to try to cover the damage.