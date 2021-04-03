Lil Nas X’s latest single Montero (Call Me By Your Name) has shot to the top of the UK charts quicker than a pole dance down to inferno.

The US singer and rapper unveiled his latest earworm track and its elaborate music video last week, which has soared to the number one spot after just seven days of sales and streams.

Celebrating the news that his song had debuted at the top of the charts on Friday, Lil Nas X enthused: “I want to say thank you guys so much for making Montero (Call Me By Your Name) number one out there.

“I really appreciate you guys and I can’t wait to see you in person. And… yeah, Happy Easter!”