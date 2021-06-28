Cardi B had a double surprise in store for fans at the BET Awards on Sunday night, not just with her unannounced performance, but with the news that she is expecting her second child. During the awards show, Cardi was a guest during Migos’ performance, joining her husband Offset on stage. The chart-topping rapper arrived on stage wearing a bodysuit that showed off her pregnancy bump, with BET tweeting afterwards: “OMG!!!!!! @iamcardib breaking some MAJOR news! Pregnant and slaying.”

Cardi then confirmed the news herself with a post on her Instagram page, sharing a nude picture that featured her torso painted white, alongside the message “#2!” She also tagged Offset in the post, with her sister Hennessy Carolina commenting: “IMA BE AN AUNTIEEEE AGAINNNNN.”

Cardi B and Offset are already parents to a daughter, Kulture, who turns three next month. She announced her first pregnancy in a similar way, confirming the heavily-rumoured news that she was expecting during her first ever performance on Saturday Night Live in April 2018. Cardi B and Offset married in private back in 2017, which wasn’t confirmed to the public until a year after their wedding. The two have since had something of an on-off relationship in the years since, with reports claiming that Cardi had filed for divorce in September 2020, though they revealed that they had reunited a month later.

Johnny Nunez via Getty Images Cardi B and Offset on stage at the BET Awards