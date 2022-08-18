Madonna Shares Rare Family Photo With All Six Of Her Children As She Celebrates Her Birthday

Madonna has shared a rare family snap featuring all six of her children after celebrating her birthday earlier this week.

To commemorate turning 64 on Tuesday, the Queen of Pop held a lavish surrealism-themed party in Sicily with all six of her kids in attendance, alongside numerous pals.

As well as her two biological children, 25-year-old Lourdes and 22-year-old Rocco, Madonna is also mum to 16-year-olds David and Mercy and nine-year-old twins Stella and Estere, who were born in Malawi and adopted by the Like A Prayer singer as children.

On Wednesday night, Madonna posted a snap of her family striking a pose in their “surreal” outfits, along with the message “tanti auguri”, the Italian for “happy birthday”.

Madonna shared a string of snaps from her 64th birthday on her Instagram story Instagram/Madonna

Madonna also shared video footage of herself letting her hair down at the bash.

“Birthday kisses with my side bitches,” she wrote alongside a clip of herself dancing and kissing two of her friends in the back of a taxi.

Earlier in the week, Madonna paid tribute to her eldest son Rocco as he turned 22.

“From one Leo to another!! Happy birthday Rocco,” she said, alongside pictures of herself and her son celebrating his big day.

Rocco and David’s father is film director Guy Ritchie, to whom Madonna was married between 2000 and 2008, while Lourdes’ dad is the chart-topping star’s former partner, the actor and personal trainer Carlos Leon.

In 2020, Madonna had her first tattoo at the age of 62, having all six of her children’s initials inked on her wrist.