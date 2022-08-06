Beyoncé Rewrites Madonna's Vogue Rap For Iconic New Version Of Break My Soul

Rosetta Tharpe, Satigold

Bessie Smith, Nina Simone

Betty Davis, Solange Knowles

Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl’

Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack

Toni, Janet, Tierra Whack

Missy, Diana, Grace Jones

Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones

Helen Folasade Adu, Jilly from Philly, I love you, boo

Don’t just stand there, get in to it

Strike a pose, there’s nothing to it