Beyoncé Rewrites Madonna's Vogue Rap For Iconic New Version Of Break My Soul

"Betty Davis, Solange Knowles, Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl'..."
Madonna and Beyoncé pictured together at the launch of Tidal in 2015
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Beyoncé had a treat in store for fans after discovering her latest album Renaissance had topped the charts in multiple territories.

On Friday night, she unveiled the “Queens remix” of her hit Break My Soul, which credits none other than Madonna as a featured artist.

The new version of Break My Soul heavily interpolates the Queen of Pop’s signature hit Vogue, including a rewritten version of the iconic Vogue “rap”.

And while the original track paid homage to Hollywood stars like Marilyn Monroe, Marlon Brando, James Dean, Grace Kelly and Bette Davis, Beyoncé has reinvented the rap as a tribute to her Black peers in the music industry, as well as a celebration of those who helped pave the way for her.

After shouting out “Queen Mother Madonna”, Bey says:

Rosetta Tharpe, Satigold

Bessie Smith, Nina Simone

Betty Davis, Solange Knowles

Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl’

Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack

Toni, Janet, Tierra Whack

Missy, Diana, Grace Jones

Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones

Helen Folasade Adu, Jilly from Philly, I love you, boo

Don’t just stand there, get in to it

Strike a pose, there’s nothing to it

Later in the song, Bey gives call outs to Alicia Keys, Whitney Houston, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Aaliyah.

She also mentions her protégées, Chloe X Halle, and her Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams.

This isn’t the first time that Beyoncé and Madonna’s paths have crossed, though, with the Crazy In Love singer previously making a cameo appearance in the pop icon’s Bitch I’m Madonna music video, alongside Kanye West, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus.

Take a listen to the new Queens remix of Break My Soul below:

