Beyoncé's Renaissance Has Landed And It's Officially Black Girl Summer

Handout via Getty Images

Renaissance has dropped and it’s everything we wanted and more. Whether you’re part of the Behive or not, everyone has been anticipating Beyoncé’s latest album, especially Black women.

We have a special relationship with Queen B. We’ve been her biggest fan girls since her Destiny’s Child days – and it was affirming seeing a Black woman dominating the pop world since her teenage years.

We’ve watched her go from a girl to a woman whilst exploring her sexuality, Blackness and femininity. When she released ‘Break My Soul’ – the first single to be released from Renaissance – I knew that this album was going to be for us.

After a few listens I can confirm that this is a Black Girl Summer. ‘Church Girl’ nods at our relationship with religion – twerking at night but waking up for church in the morning – while ‘Alien Superstar’ provides a self-affirmation guide for Black girls.

And as a fellow Virgo, ‘Virgo’s Groove’ feels like it was specifically made for me.

We’re ready to be outside and dance to Queen B. Here’s what Black women think about Renaissance.

Beyonce is doing what she does best, empowering us

Beyoncé said it’s BLACK GIRL SUMMER — 🇯🇲J MONEY™🇯🇲 מלכּה (@jnoahmorgan) July 29, 2022

The fact that black women are dominating is so empowering! ❤️#Beyonce #RENAISSANCE — TheBlackNurse (@MrsBeardenRN) July 29, 2022

Every black women in the world is going to be tired today because they’ve been up since midnight listening to the new #Beyonce album — The Enlightened One (@bigbuda_1810) July 29, 2022

Beyoncé makes me feel good about myself, she adds that extra boost of confidence I can honestly say. Everything about her I admire & always had since Destiny’s Child. Thank you for contribution to the world especially us Black girls for real. 🫶🏽 — Ⓜ️Ⓜ️ (@DJMissMilan) July 29, 2022

She’s showing us why Virgos are truly the best

Us Virgos really won fr…LMAO pic.twitter.com/r5hRj2iRnn — onna🎗BEYONCÉ RENAISSANCE (@onnaelise10) July 29, 2022

VIRGO'S GROOVE!! BEYONCE IS GIVING US AN ANTHEM FOR US VIRGOS! — 𝙱𝚎𝚌𝚌𝚊. (@MJFINESSELOVER) July 20, 2022

Virgo Groove is such a mf vibe! Her runs are sending me into black girl joy orbit. I’m also a virgo so this song will be played out this Virgo szn!! 💅🏾 #Beyonce #renaissance — thehydratedhottie.com (@Nailah_Writes) July 29, 2022

And she made a song for the religious girlies

The fact that Beyoncé made a song for Church Girls who like to twerk and get up for service on Sunday morning is black af — . (@hectichottie) July 29, 2022

I just feel like…..as a black girl with a deep deep love for dance, disco, and Louisiana…..this album was made for me.



Thank you 😭 @Beyonce #renaissance — Jean (@Jean__Taylor) July 29, 2022

Beyoncé making music for black women is why I love her. Church girl makes me remember being a blk little girl and dancing with my cousins outside in Oakland lol — 🦋 (@gr333nteaD) July 29, 2022

OMMMMMMG! This song Church Girl doing something to me. Beyoncé just described every Black person that went clubbing. Then had church the next day #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/fbzlmcYtEx — Mother of New Formulas 😌🦋✨ (@TrulyJones21) July 29, 2022

We have songs we can dance too

Renaissance by Beyoncè is how you do a dance album. AMAZING transitions/mixing, contributions from queer artists, and substance with the fun. She really did it again. — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) July 29, 2022

I’m loving the AfroBeat, soul, electronic dance music, disco fusion production on #RENAISSANCE



#Beyonce knows what she is doing. This is a dance album 💃🏾 #beyonceisBACK pic.twitter.com/DRnHwSq2F7 — ♛ ♚ (@CrystalUju) July 29, 2022

People running to TikTok to make up dances for Beyoncé’s new album:

#RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/EF86S1z97c — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) July 29, 2022

Beyoncé's got every radio station covered with Renaissance - from 1Xtra to Heart FM. Easily her best album to dance to since the early noughties 🔥🔥🔥 #Beyonce — Matilda Egere-Cooper (@megerecooper) July 29, 2022