Beyonce's Anti-Burnout Anthem Is The Sweet Release From Work We All Need

“Work by nine, then off past five. And they work my nerves, that’s why I cannot sleep at night.”

We’ve been waiting in anticipation to see if Beyoncé would deliver and of-course, she did not disappoint. Her newest song, Break My Soul, is already being called the anti-work anthem for the burnout generation.

The song speaks about working too hard and wanting to quit your job (something we’ve probably all felt like doing). And while that might not be the smartest thing to do in the midst of a cost of living crisis, at-least Queen Bey is giving us the vibes.

The ’80s had Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5, we’ve got Bey and rapper Big Freedia telling us to “release your job, release the time”, all packaged in a track that makes us want to hit the town and dance.

A lot of people are loving the anti-hustle lyrics...

I admire Beyoncé pivoting from 6 Inch, the ultimate hustle song, to the theme song for the anti-work Reddit — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) June 21, 2022

Kim Kardashian: Get up and work!

Beyoncé: Quit your job! — Lord David (@lordlydavid) June 21, 2022

And they think the track has an anti-capitalist agenda.

In 'Break My Soul', Beyonce is advocating an anti-capitalist and anti-work agenda, telling us all to quit our jobs if we are unfulfilled, convincing us through the use of an amazing dance beat which she knows catchy and will want to be played on repeat. In this essay, I will- — Michaela Makusha (@MakushaMichaela) June 21, 2022

Beyoncé’s new song is kind of an anti work anthem. Did not see that coming. — Sparkle Fairy ✨ (@luxeprogressive) June 21, 2022

Bey complaining about the soul crushing effect of the 9-5 capitalism. Her mind! — dollabilz⚡️ (@bilzyb) June 21, 2022

Beyoncé said we should release ourselves from the shackles of capitalism — Maryam🐝 (@maryammosuro) June 21, 2022

It’s a song for our times, considering the pandemic made many reevaluate their relationship with work. Will Beyoncé spark round two of The Great Resignation?

Is she telling us to quit our jobs?? Because I will, Beyoncé, I will! pic.twitter.com/K6lbMWCBoJ — Bran. (@HeyyBran) June 21, 2022

Work: you didn’t show up today is everything ok?



Me: #Beyonce told me to quit my job pic.twitter.com/I4GEzPryjl — Isik Skywalker (@eyezcosplay) June 21, 2022

Beyoncé singing about the pressures of a 9 to 5 is camp — Martin Scorsese's Oscar for 8 Mile (@shlynthomas) June 21, 2022

Truly hope this new Beyoncé track will expedite the push for the 4 day work week 😩 cuz i’m breaking my back and my soul — Kelly Golden (@hdhollywood) June 21, 2022

Not Beyoncé asking the gworls to leave their jobs we love an anti-capitalism Queen https://t.co/4FPPNZgreV — Bambi🇸🇳|⭐️ (@sow_bambiXO) June 21, 2022

Beyoncé told us to quit our jobs and choose peace. Yeah it's a wrap for capitalism pic.twitter.com/XEdNgdAQ4M — Taco Belliana (@globalhotmess) June 21, 2022

pretty sure beyonce just ended capitalism — carey keyes (@imcareykeyes) June 21, 2022

Beyoncé’s calling us to release ourselves from the hands of capitalism. 🙏🏾😮‍💨 — Naz Cudi (@nazom_ngini) June 21, 2022

I quit my job just last week. Beyoncé made this song for the unemployment line. Capitalism will NOT break my soul — Jay ☀️💫 (@shady_rican) June 21, 2022

The track has dropped just as railway strikes begin in the UK. Coincidence? Probably. But we’d love to hear it on the picket lines.

Beyonce dropped an anti-work anthem on the first day of the biggest strike in 30 years? She supports unions!! — Faima Bakar (@FaimaBakar) June 21, 2022

Beyoncé and Freedia said release your job! capitalism ended! quit now! STRIKE! pic.twitter.com/sqoQyqQGPG — 💕Kierra the Doll💕 (@shutupkierra) June 21, 2022

But capitalism aside, this song is made for going out-out. And right now, that’s exactly what we need.

I will be singing Beyoncé Break My Soul at the top of my lungs at every gay club I attend #BreakMySoul #RENAISSENCE pic.twitter.com/HPUECQ2vcT — Rihanna is on B7 (@wiz_thcreator) June 21, 2022

Nah, Beyoncé bouta have me in the club every night this week with that one. — Kellyn (@kellyndyann) June 21, 2022