Beyonce's Anti-Burnout Anthem Is The Sweet Release From Work We All Need

It's officially a house girl summer.

“Work by nine, then off past five. And they work my nerves, that’s why I cannot sleep at night.”

We’ve been waiting in anticipation to see if Beyoncé would deliver and of-course, she did not disappoint. Her newest song, Break My Soul, is already being called the anti-work anthem for the burnout generation.

The song speaks about working too hard and wanting to quit your job (something we’ve probably all felt like doing). And while that might not be the smartest thing to do in the midst of a cost of living crisis, at-least Queen Bey is giving us the vibes.

The ’80s had Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5, we’ve got Bey and rapper Big Freedia telling us to “release your job, release the time”, all packaged in a track that makes us want to hit the town and dance.

A lot of people are loving the anti-hustle lyrics...

And they think the track has an anti-capitalist agenda.

It’s a song for our times, considering the pandemic made many reevaluate their relationship with work. Will Beyoncé spark round two of The Great Resignation?

The track has dropped just as railway strikes begin in the UK. Coincidence? Probably. But we’d love to hear it on the picket lines.

But capitalism aside, this song is made for going out-out. And right now, that’s exactly what we need.

