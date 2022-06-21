Beyonce's Anti-Burnout Anthem Is The Sweet Release From Work We All Need

“Work by nine, then off past five. And they work my nerves, that’s why I cannot sleep at night.”
We’ve been waiting in anticipation to see if Beyoncé would deliver and of-course, she did not disappoint. Her newest song, Break My Soul, is already being called the anti-work anthem for the burnout generation.
The song speaks about working too hard and wanting to quit your job (something we’ve probably all felt like doing). And while that might not be the smartest thing to do in the midst of a cost of living crisis, at-least Queen Bey is giving us the vibes.
The ’80s had Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5, we’ve got Bey and rapper Big Freedia telling us to “release your job, release the time”, all packaged in a track that makes us want to hit the town and dance.