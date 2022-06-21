Beyoncé performing in 2018 Larry Busacca/PW18 via Getty Images

Beyoncé has unveiled the lead single from her long-awaited seventh album – and we’re happy to report it’s a complete banger.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Bey debuted Break My Soul, offering fans their first teaser of her newly-announced release Renaissance.

Advertisement

Throwing it back to 90s house, the dance floor-friendly track is based around a sample of Robin S’ club classic Show Me Love.

It also includes vocals from the “Queen of Bounce’ Big Freedia, taken from her 2014 track Everybody.

But let’s be real, you just want to hear it for yourself, don’t you? Well, your patience is about to be rewarded. Enjoy…

On the song, Bey is heard singing: “​​I’ma let down my hair ’cause I lost my mind, Bey is back and I’m sleeping real good at night.”

Advertisement

“We back outside,” she adds. “You said you outside, but you ain’t that outside

“Worldwide hoodie with the mask outside, in case you forgot how we act outside.”

Meanwhile, on the chorus she repeats: “You won’t break my soul… I’m telling everybody.”

Renaissance will serve as Beyoncé’s first full solo album since 2016’s Lemonade, although the music legend hasn’t exactly been sitting with her feet up in the time since.

In the last six years, she and Jay-Z released their first collaborative album Everything Is Love, as well as curating the Lion King companion album The Gift, after voicing Nala in the Disney remake.

Beyoncé also released Homecoming, a live album based around her headlining Coachella set, and was nominated for an Oscar this year for her contribution to the King Richard soundtrack.

British Vogue editor Edward Enninful was one of the first people to hear any of Beyoncé’s new music, which he wrote about after unveiling her already-iconic cover last week.

Advertisement

“Instantly, a wall of sound hits me,” he wrote. “Soaring vocals and fierce beats combine and in a split second I’m transported back to the clubs of my youth.

“I want to get up and start throwing moves. It’s music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul.

“As ever with Beyoncé, it is all about the intent. I sit back, after the wave, absorbing it all.”

Speaking about releasing new music (and subtly teasing her new album title) last year, Beyoncé said: “With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again.

“I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.”