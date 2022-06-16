Beyoncé on stage during the On The Run II tour Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

The drought is almost over. Six years after the release of her seminal album Lemonade, Beyoncé has confirmed she’s got new music coming in a matter of weeks.

On Thursday morning, the music legend announced her seventh album Renaissance (subtitled “Act I” on her official website) would be coming on 29 July.

Needless to say, the stir quickly caused a huge stir on social media, with Beyoncé and Renaissance both quickly rising up the list of global trending topics on Twitter.

Here’s what fans have had to say so far...

First of all, the early-morning timing of the announcement didn’t go unnoticed

*everybody bout to get in bed for the night



Beyoncé: pic.twitter.com/QyD0GAhNF9 — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) June 16, 2022

And it had everyone scrambling to wake their friends up

Beyoncé is FUCKING COMING 7.29 WAKE THE FUCK UP GIRLS #Renaissance pic.twitter.com/VSuj7BpmFo — Rihanna HAD A BOY!! (@wiz_thcreator) June 16, 2022

I know y’all some of y’all sleep but BEYONCÉ IS COMING pic.twitter.com/wTxpv7SL1B — Dai (@thinkdaii) June 16, 2022

Everyone was celebrating a new Beyoncé album was finally within reach after such a long time

The long drought is over. Beyonce finally giving us Act 1 Renaissance. pic.twitter.com/gQRgHjLdtX — Alika (@shotsofAlika) June 16, 2022

Bey proud of yourself for getting through the Beyoncé drought, it’s been a long six years but we survived 🥹 pic.twitter.com/1FsXY286eM — Angelo de los Lobos 🇵🇸 ✡️♈️🐺 #FreeAhmadManasra (@angelosoariel) June 16, 2022

Although some couldn’t help questioning why the queen of the surprise release was giving fans so much notice?

why is beyonce actually telling us about the album before it drops, what's the catch pic.twitter.com/n7dcEQFDUk — Danny (@shckldg) June 16, 2022

I am so happy and yet so suspicious. Since when does the Queen announce her comeback? https://t.co/uGb1OSGVSa — Natasha Mulenga🇿🇲🇬🇧 (@SampaTasha) June 16, 2022

Others pointed out that the star has been so innovative with the past releases that even a return to tradition felt fresh for Beyoncé

An old fashioned album preorder with (presumably) a lead single, from Beyoncé for the first time since Run The World / 4? pic.twitter.com/DLBC68BzIY — Joe🥤 (@JoePassmore) June 16, 2022

not beyoncé bringing back the mass marketed, planned album release. after your favs tripped and stumbled trying to replicate the sneak release post-self titled — Maya Gold (@mayagpatterson) June 16, 2022

Not surprised Beyonce would switch it up and make an announcement this time. I think she’ll definitely surprise us in other ways — FOXY. (@dia_nefertitii) June 16, 2022

Although the tracklisting is yet to be unveiled, the fact Renaissance has 16 songs was major cause for celebration

16 NEW BEYONCÉ TRACKS AND this is just for Act 1?!?! pic.twitter.com/GgN9twNKEK — ♓³³³ (@visionofbliss) June 16, 2022

And some were even getting excited about all those “explicit’ tags

16 tracks and she’s cussing on most of them. So happy. https://t.co/GNygLAMS84 — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) June 16, 2022

all those explicit tags omg https://t.co/Z76tarOCdR — G (@oneofthosefaces) June 16, 2022

The thought of having new Beyoncé music in the summer was a huge draw for a lot of the Hive

Beyoncé said summer is for the hive 🥹💛🐝 — Ozzy (@ozzyetomi) June 16, 2022

Harry Styles touring, Lady Gaga touring soon, Beyoncé releasing new album, Lizzo releasing new album. the girls, gays and theys are winning this summer 2022 💕😀🌻 — Jess (@brijessofficial) June 16, 2022

While others pointed out a new album from the record-smashing singer is just what the world needs

she really saw global morale and said "have a renaissance." — 🐽alim kheraj (@alimkheraj) June 16, 2022

it was definitely the end of times this is what the world needs rn 🙏 THANK YOU BEYONCE — 🌬 (@jennvkook) June 16, 2022

I firmly believe this Beyoncé album will have the capability to solve all the world’s ills — jack rem x (@jackremmington) June 16, 2022

It didn’t take long for sleuths to point out that Beyoncé first teased the album title last year

not beyonce dropping the album title in an interview a year ago… #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/qlpBP4kEWF — kyra 🍅🏠 (@kyrasversion) June 16, 2022

Not Beyoncé telling us an interview ONE WHOLE YEAR AGO the album name…. #Renaissance #B7 #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/MXMgI0nJbm — MART TWEEDY ✊🏾 (@MartTweedy) June 16, 2022

And they’re now combing through that same interview looking for more nuggets of information

This is still crazy. Now I gotta analyze the whole Beyoncé interview cause she said renaissance here pic.twitter.com/xfO4ec8Iq0 — partnaissance 👽 ˣ (@onIychloexhalle) June 16, 2022

Beyoncé previously hinted her album #Renaissance in @HarpersBazaarUS 2021 interview:



“I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.” pic.twitter.com/wGHZNLf5GX — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) June 16, 2022

Fans are more than happy to spend on merch despite not having heard a single song yet

Beyoncé selling Merch without showing us anything but who is gonna buy it regardless ????? Me pic.twitter.com/FmEsFn4VIH — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) June 16, 2022

Not Beyoncé’s selling the merch without showing us what it looks like!

Not there’s 4 options with no photos!

Not she’s tryna bring back CD’s knowing damn well we ain’t got no players!

Not ima buy a box anyway! 😭 https://t.co/9aRZm9jSVb — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) June 16, 2022

And does a new album mean a new tour?

Let me save my money for any upcoming tour because I’ve never seen Beyonce (by herself) and I MUST DO SO BEFORE I DIE. — Steph (@StephanieYeboah) June 16, 2022

Well imma start saving now for whenever Beyoncé goes back on tour, cause I will NOT miss it this time lol — Tee (@__twoteezplease) June 16, 2022

Hold on… what does ‘Act I’ mean?

ACT I GOT ME GAGGED THE MOST CAUSE WTF YOU MEAN ACTS!?!? BEYONCÉ SAID MUTIPLES! OF HERS!!! LIKE DIFFERENT EMOTIONS OF HER! — yall bitches is DUMB. (@hyphenkordei) June 16, 2022

WHAT DO U MEAN “ACT I” BEYONCE?? YOU MEAN THERE’S MORE THAN 1??? I CANT BREATHE pic.twitter.com/AZH0cD8aaR — renaissance gay (@miyorel) June 16, 2022

BEYONCÉ WHAT YOU MEAN ACT I — miso’s 🔜 hobipalooza (@podjhs) June 16, 2022

But whatever happens next, we are READY

if you think i’m annoying now, wait till Beyoncé actually drops the album. pic.twitter.com/zJnTouJP3f — Desmond (@vincentdesmond_) June 16, 2022

it feels so good to be born in a era to enjoy Beyoncé in full effect, this is truly a blessing I can’t believe I’m able enjoy. I feel so bad for the future. — NATE (@NATERERUN) June 16, 2022