Beyoncé Shares Already-Iconic Snap Of Blue Ivy Sipping From Her First Grammy With A Straw

Beyoncé was the big winner at this year’s Grammys, but she wasn’t the only one in the Knowles-Carter household to bring home an award.

On Sunday night, Bey’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter became the second-youngest winner in Grammys history, for her contribution to the song Brown Skin Girl, which also featured Saint Jhn and Wizkid.

Since then, Beyoncé has posted a number of highlights from this year’s awards show on Instagram, including snaps of herself backstage with fellow winners Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish, as well as her husband Jay-Z.

However, our favourite of the lot is an already-iconic snap of Blue Ivy, sipping from her first Grammy with a straw.