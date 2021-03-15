Billie Eilish Says Megan Thee Stallion Deserves Record Of The Year Instead Of Her

In her acceptance speech, the 19-year-old singer plainly stated that the Savage rapper was far more deserving of the win.

“This is really embarrassing for me,” Billie said at the top of her speech. “Megan, girl ... I was gonna write a speech about how you deserve this but then I was like, ‘There’s no way they’re going to choose me,’ I was like, ‘It’s hers.’ You deserve this. You had a year that I think is untoppable. You are a queen. I want to cry thinking about how much I love you. You are so beautiful. You are so talented. You deserve everything in the world. I think about you constantly. I root for you always. You deserve it, honestly.”