Tiffany Haddish Finding Out She Won A Grammy Is Absolutely Priceless

Tiffany Haddish may have been the one to win a Grammy Award, but we’re all crying.

The comedian shared an emotional video on Twitter late on Sunday, just hours after she was awarded the Grammy for Best Comedy Album for her work on Black Mitzvah.

In the video, Tiffany is filming Kids Say the Darndest Things with Tiffany Haddish and hears in her earpiece from a producer that she’s won the Grammy she was nominated for.

She stops talking to the kids briefly, and tearfully asks: “Y’all serious? I really won?”

“You know a Black woman hasn’t won in that category since 1986,” Tiffany tells the kids, noting that Whoopi Goldberg was the last Black woman to win the award for Whoopi Goldberg: Original Broadway Show Recording.