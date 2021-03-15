Taylor Swift Drops The F-Bomb And Catches Up With Old Flame Harry Styles At The Grammys

It was a huge night for Taylor Swift at this year’s Grammys. After a five-year absence, the singer-songwriter made a return to the Grammys stage on Sunday night, with an elaborate performance celebrating her hugely successful Folklore and Evermore albums. For her performance, Taylor sang a medley of her songs Cardigan, August and Willow in a special setting reminiscent of her recent music videos. She then went on to pick up her third win in the Album Of The Year category for Folklore, five years after last triumphing for her release, 1989. And Taylor couldn’t contain her (sweary) delight...

“What the fuck?” - three-time Album of the Year #GRAMMYs winner Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/1nHnaPzOmu — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) March 15, 2021

She wasn’t the only winner effing and jeffing either. Her old flame Harry Styles bagged his first ever Grammy in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for his hit Watermelon Sugar. However, bosses were forced to temporarily cut the sound on his speech, after he swore during the live broadcast. Addressing his fellow nominees, Harry said: “I feel very grateful to be here, thank you... all these songs are fucking massive, so thank you so much.

Taylor Swift supporting and cheering on her ex Harry Styles at the #Grammys. We love to see it pic.twitter.com/KPZJCiKELT — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) March 15, 2021

Taylor could be seen in the audience applauding her ex’s win before he headed over to her table where the former couple were spotted catching up.