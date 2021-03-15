Taylor Swift Drops The F-Bomb And Catches Up With Old Flame Harry Styles At The Grammys

It was a huge night for Taylor Swift at this year’s Grammys.
After a five-year absence, the singer-songwriter made a return to the Grammys stage on Sunday night, with an elaborate performance celebrating her hugely successful Folklore and Evermore albums.
For her performance, Taylor sang a medley of her songs Cardigan, August and Willow in a special setting reminiscent of her recent music videos.
She then went on to pick up her third win in the Album Of The Year category for Folklore, five years after last triumphing for her release, 1989.
And Taylor couldn’t contain her (sweary) delight...
She wasn’t the only winner effing and jeffing either.
Her old flame Harry Styles bagged his first ever Grammy in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for his hit Watermelon Sugar.
However, bosses were forced to temporarily cut the sound on his speech, after he swore during the live broadcast.
Addressing his fellow nominees, Harry said: “I feel very grateful to be here, thank you... all these songs are fucking massive, so thank you so much.
Taylor could be seen in the audience applauding her ex’s win before he headed over to her table where the former couple were spotted catching up.
The pair dated from late 2012 to early 2013. They’re both in other relationships now with Harry dating filmmaker Olivia Wilde, while Taylor has been with British actor Joe Alwyn for over four years.
Taylor wrote two songs, Out of the Woods and Style, about Harry, which appeared on her 2014 album 1989.
The former One Direction star spoke about them last March during an interview with Howard Stern.
“I think about what it means to me to write a song about somebody else and for somebody else to do that, it’s like flattering,” he said.
“Even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter. So at least they’re good songs.”