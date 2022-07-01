Beyonce Unveils Cover Art For New Album Renaissance And All We Can Say Is... Wow

Just a week after surprising all of us with her (amazing) comeback single, Break My Soul, Beyonce has unveiled the cover art to her forthcoming album and all we can say is... wow.

The striking image for her highly-anticipated seventh studio album, Renaissance, sees the star almost entirely naked while seated on a glowing horse, as you do.

The 40-year-old singer previously announced her new album will be released next month.

Sharing the image on social media on Thursday, Beyonce said creating the album had allowed her to “escape during a scary time in the world”.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she. wrote.

“It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom.

“It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Renaissance is the follow-up to 2016’s Lemonade, which was accompanied by a 65-minute film of the same title and went to number around the world.

Beyonce Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

The singer, who has been married to rapper and businessman Jay-Z since 2008, made history last year when she became the most decorated female artist ever at the Grammy Awards.

She won four awards out of nine nominations, making it 28 over her career, which surpasses the 27 of bluegrass-country singer Alison Krauss.

Following the album news, Beyonce was also revealed to be the cover star of British Vogue’s July issue.