Beyoncé To Remove Ableist Slur From Song Heated Following Criticism

Beyoncé Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Beyoncé will remove an ableist slur from a track on her latest album following a backlash, a representative for the star has confirmed.

The singer faced criticism from disability charities for using an offensive term in her song Heated, which was co-written by Drake and features on her seventh studio album Renaissance, released on Friday.

The term is colloquially used to describe moving in an awkward or clumsy way and is deemed very offensive towards disabled people.

In a statement issued to Insider, a spokesperson for Beyoncé confirmed the lyric will now be changed.

“The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced,” they said.

Disability equality charity Scope spoke out against Beyoncé’s use of the word, less than a month after it did the same when Lizzo used the same derogatory term on her recent track Grrrls.

The charity’s media manager, Warren Kirwan, said: “It’s appalling that one of the world’s biggest stars has chosen to include this deeply offensive term.

“Just weeks ago, Lizzo received a huge backlash from fans who felt hurt and let down after she used the same abhorrent language.

“Thankfully she did the right thing and re-recorded the song. It’s hard to believe that could have gone unnoticed by Beyonce’s team.

“Words matter because they reinforce the negative attitudes disabled people face every day, and which impact on every aspect of disabled people’s lives.

“Beyonce has long been a champion of inclusivity and equality, so we’d urge her to remove this offensive lyric.”

Last month, fellow singer Lizzo said she had listened to feedback, apologised for using the slur in her track and recorded a new version without it.

“As a fat Black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally),” she said.