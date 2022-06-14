Lizzo Apologises After 'Unintentionally' Including 'Harmful Word' In New Song

Lizzo pictured at the Met Gala last month Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Lizzo has issued a public apology after “unintentionally” including an ableist slur in one of her new songs.

On Friday, the About Time Singer released a new track named Grrrls, which quickly faced criticism – including from the disability charity Scope – due to a derogatory term used in its opening verse.

Posting on social media on Tuesday night, Lizzo confirmed that she had recorded and released a new version of Grrrls without the offending lyric.

“It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song Grrrls,” she wrote. “Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language.

“As a fat Black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally).”

Lizzo added: “I’m proud to say there’s a new version of Grrrls with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action.

“As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world.”

About Damn Time and Grrrls are both taken from Lizzo’s upcoming fourth album Special.

The release will be the US star’s first since her 2019 collection Cuz I Love You, which went on to bag her eight nods at the Grammys, making her the most-nominated artist at that year’s ceremony.

This included recognition in the coveted Album Of The Year category, with Lizzo eventually picking up three wins on the night for Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Traditional R&B Performance.