Lizzo And Her Mystery Boyfriend Make Red Carpet Debut, And It’s About Damn Time

Lizzo is done soft-launching her romance.

The About Damn Time singer finally made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Myke Wright at a screening of her Prime Video series Watch Out For The Big Grrrls over the weekend.

In an Instagram slideshow the US star shared on Sunday, a happy-looking Lizzo wore a hot-pink Valentino number complete with matching gloves, while her comedian and actor boyfriend wore all black.

In one photo from the post, there is a dazzling ring on Lizzo’s gloved left hand as it rests on Wright’s hand.

The photo has certainly piqued Lizzo fans’ interest, but the musician herself has not made any engagement announcements on her social media accounts. (Unless, of course, this is Lizzo’s way of announcing it.)

Speculation that Lizzo was in a serious relationship has been circulating for a while.

In March 2021, photos of her getting pretty cozy with a man on a balcony in Malibu began fueling rumours that she wasn’t exactly flying solo anymore. But it seems she wasn’t quite ready to make her romance public at the time.

She responded to the balcony photos by posting a sexy photo of herself on Instagram with the one-word caption: “SINGLE.”

Yet, she has since been seen multiple times in public holding hands with a man, whose face has conveniently been obscured by either a face mask or sunglasses.

Lizzo and Wright seen outside the Today show in April. Raymond Hall via Getty Images

Lizzo confirmed that the rumours were true in April during an interview with Andy Cohen, but kept a lot of details about her relationship pretty quiet.

During the interview, the chat show host suggested it would be hard for someone who is not famous to date her. Lizzo shrugged off the notion, saying her fame is “not even a factor” in her relationship.

“If you have the right person, no, not at all,” she said at the time. “It’s not even a factor. ’Cause it should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does.”