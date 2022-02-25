Lizzo has opened up about auditioning for Disney’s upcoming remake of The Little Mermaid, after losing out on her desired role to Melissa McCarthy.

When the live-action film was first announced, Lizzo made no secret of her hopes to play the iconic sea witch Ursula, even going as far as sharing videos of herself dressed and performing in character as the Disney villain on social media.

URSULA WITH THE SHITS BOOOOOOOOOOOY 😫 pic.twitter.com/RaiVDAEoVJ — LIZZOOOOO (@lizzo) November 1, 2018

In a new interview with Variety, the Good As Hell singer admitted that she went as far as auditioning in person for the part, though it wasn’t to be.

“Everyone knows I auditioned for Ursula in The Little Mermaid, and I didn’t get it,” the explained. “But you know, I’m fine as hell.

“That has nothing to do with Ursula, but I was down to make Ursula a thot, shaking ass.”

The part ended up going to two-time Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy, who Lizzo recalled meeting last year at the taping of Adele’s US television special.

Lizzo on stage last year Theo Wargo via Getty Images

The Grammy-winning star revealed: “She was like, ‘Hi, I’m Melissa.’ And I was like, ’Hi, I’m Melissa [Lizzo’s legal name is Melissa Jefferson]. And I also auditioned for Ursula’.

“And she was like, ‘Well, why the hell did I get the part?’ which is a classic Melissa McCarthy thing to say.

“And then I was like, ‘Girl, because my audition was terrible.’ And I say that as Tyler Perry walks by. And I was like — ruined my chances there.”

Melissa McCarthy Steve Granitz via Getty Images

However, Lizzo later insisted: “My audition wasn’t terrible. Sometimes I like to make jokes.

“My audition was good. You can ask Disney. I don’t want to talk too much about it. The singing was great. I’ll just say that.”

Lizzo wasn’t the only A-lister linked with a role in The Little Mermaid that ultimately didn’t come to fruition.

Harry Styles had previously been tipped to play love interest Prince Eric, though it was widely reported he eventually “turned down” the role.