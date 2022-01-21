Encanto Disney

Disney’s latest film Encanto has officially made chart history, after a song from its soundtrack reached number one in the UK.

Encanto arrived in cinemas towards the end of the last year, and was made available to stream on Disney+ over the Christmas period.

In the weeks since, songs from the film’s soundtrack – written by Hamilton and In The Heights creator Lin-Manuel Miranda – have been slowly climbing up the chart, with We Don’t Talk About Bruno finally hitting number one this week.

The Official Charts Company confirmed on Friday evening that the group song We Don’t Talk About Bruno – performed by Rhenzy Feliz, Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Diane Guerrero, and Carolina Gaitan – is the first ever original Disney song to top the UK singles chart.

We Don't Talk About Bruno from @EncantoMovie becomes the first ever original Disney song to reach Number 1 on the UK's Official Singles Chart! 🏆💖 #Encanto Read more: https://t.co/aa17NDD0BW pic.twitter.com/Go7j2k12n6 — Official Charts (@officialcharts) January 21, 2022

Two additional songs from the soundtrack are also in the top 20 this week, with opening number The Family Madrigal at number 15 and Surface Pressure hitting a new peak at number five.

Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote all of the songs featured in Encanto Amanda Edwards via Getty Images

Encanto is the 60th film released by Walt Disney Animation Studios, which has had chart success in the last decade with songs from Frozen and its sequel.

Let It Go was the highest-performing song from the franchise, peaking at number 11 in the UK, with For The First Time In Forever, Do You Want To Build A Snowman? and Into The Known also peaking within the top 40.

Listen to We Don’t Talk About Bruno below:

Encanto is available now to watch on Disney+.

