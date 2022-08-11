Madonna's Latest Appearance On Jimmy Fallon, Naturally, Ends With Her Riding Him On The Floor

Madonna has some fun with Jimmy Fallon on the set of his talk show NBC

Well, the pop legend managed to do one better during her latest sit-down chat with the US presenter.

On Wednesday night, Madonna paid a visit to the Tonight Show studio, where the host suggested they play a game where each of them was assigned a letter of the alphabet and had to say the first word that came to mind.

The Like A Virgin singer set the tone early on, offering up “pussy” after picking up a card with “P” on it, before ending things in typically dramatic fashion.

As the game continued, she also offered up “X-rated” and “ho”, but her pièce de résistance was still to come.

An enthusiastic Madonna playing a word game with Jimmy Fallon NBC

When the two stars were given the letter “I”, Jimmy suggested “icon” in tribute to his esteemed guest, while Madonna gave the less-than-flattering “idiot” instead.

Her answer led the host to rise from his chair and lie face-down on the floor, which Madonna obviously took as an opportunity to stir up some trouble.

And, well, you can see what happened next for yourself in the video below...

Madonna is currently on the promo trail for her new remix album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, which coincides with the 40th anniversary of her debut single Everybody.

The music legend’s new release includes remixed versions of songs spanning her entire career, beginning in the early 80s and continuing to the present day.

Last week, she teamed up with Beyoncé for the ‘Queens’ remix of her current hit Break My Soul, which heavily samples Madonna’s signature tune Vogue.

