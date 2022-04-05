Madonna Reveals She And Her Teenage Son David Now Have Matching Tattoos

Madonna shared a clip of herself going under the needle for the fifth time Instagram/Madonna

Madonna has revealed that she and her teenage son David now have matching tattoos.

For most of her time in the spotlight, the pop icon abstained from having any body art, until a change of heart at the age of 62, when she got inked for the first time.

Since then, she’s had an additional four tattoos, revealing the results of her latest on social media.

In a video posted on her Instagram page on Monday, she revealed she’d had “maman” – the French word for mum – tattooed on her wrist as a tribute to her mother, who died when the singer was five years old.

“I’m doing this for my mother,” she told her tattoo artist. “Because when you give birth what do you do? You bleed. It’s all connected.”

Later in the clip, she’s joined by her 16-year-old son David, explaining: “I can’t put my mother’s name because it’s the same as mine. I can’t put my own damn name on my arm.

She then concluded her new ink is a “family affair”, a theme she kept going when she shared that David had also had his first tattoo, which was a recreation of one of hers.

Madonna – who has been a student of Kabbalah since the 1990s – revealed last month she’d had a design of the Tree Of Life, which is associated with various mystical traditions, permanently inked on her inner wrist.

Madonna and her son David show off their tattoos Instagram/Madonna

In a snap posted on her story, she and David posed with her arms next to each other, to show off their matching tattoos.

Madonna’s additional ink includes her five children’s initials, the Hebrew word for “kissed” and an “X”, in a nod to her Madame X album.