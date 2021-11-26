Madonna Calls Out Instagram For Removing Photos Of Her Exposed Nipple: 'It's Astounding To Me'

Madonna has blasted Instagram for removing photos she’d posted in which her bare nipples were exposed.

Earlier this week, the chart-topping singer got the whole internet talking when she uploaded a provocative series of photos taken in (and under) her bed.

Advertisement

However, the photos later disappeared from her account and were replaced by censored versions, with Madonna claiming her snaps were pulled “without warning or notification”.

Madonna stuns in new Instagram photos. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mynLuKWxsi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 24, 2021

“I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification,” she told her followers. “The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed.

Advertisement

“It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualised. The nipple that nourishes the baby!

“Can’t a mans nipple be experienced as erotic??!! And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere.”

Advertisement

Referencing the fact that the photos were taken down on Thanksgiving, the Queen of Pop added: “Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship... sexism… ageism and misogyny.

“Perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock! God bless America.”

Madonna on stage in 2019 Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Madonna has actually been campaigning for Instagram to change its policy regarding women’s nipples for the past six years, after running into similar problems back in 2015.

“Why is it OK to show ass but not not breasts?” she questioned. “Drowning in the hypocrisy of social media.”

Advertisement

In Instagram’s community guidelines it says: “For a variety of reasons, we don’t allow nudity on Instagram. This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks.

“It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos in the context of breastfeeding, birth giving and after-birth moments, health-related situations (for example, post-mastectomy, breast cancer awareness or gender confirmation surgery) or an act of protest are allowed. Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK, too.”