If there’s one thing you can always rely on Madonna for, it’s her ability to get everyone talking – and that’s exactly what she’s done with her latest impromptu Instagram photo-shoot.

On Wednesday night, the Queen of Pop posted a string of scantily-clad photos of herself on social media while posing in her bed, including several snaps that feature her exposed breast.

“Angel watching over me,” Madonna wrote in the caption, alluding to the stone angel on the wall behind her.

Alongside the snaps, the chart-topping singer also shared a quote from the poet Mary Oliver, which read: “Beauty without purpose is beauty without virtue, but all beautiful , inherently, have this function…to excite the viewers toward sublime thought… glory to the world, that good teacher.”

Of course, Madonna being Madonna, It didn’t take long for the chart-topping singer’s snaps to spark a lot of conversation on social media.

One photo in particular – which showed the star underneath her bed with just her legs and bum showing – caught the attention of people on Twitter,including TV presenter Anneka Rice...

Madonna and I are exactly the same age. I presume she’s searching for her phone charger. If I tried that I’d never be able to get up again … pic.twitter.com/L6TTWVJPog — Anneka Rice (@AnnekaRice) November 25, 2021

Nice to see both Me and Madonna are struggling to locate the Christmas tree under the guest bed. pic.twitter.com/4WXUJ9pgJg — Henry William Louis (@hwlouis) November 25, 2021

the wicked witch of the east after dorothy’s house landed in oz pic.twitter.com/pCBjkqf5vY — ︎joe (@jxeker) November 24, 2021

me when I’m minding my business and suddenly a bed falls from the sky pic.twitter.com/ZoWa43eDD2 — Lex (@glitterstrands) November 25, 2021

Madonna Rorschach test - I see two bald men in an embrace pic.twitter.com/jJG4kexT8L — Tom Aspaul (@tom_aspaul) November 24, 2021

When you can’t find that matching sock pic.twitter.com/gvsBRFtIHI — 🎧⌞ Jack™ ⌝🎧• #BlackLivesMatter (@Jackoczi) November 24, 2021

me looking for the airpod that i lost while i was sleep pic.twitter.com/cSGP9xANyq — Carter¥ (@424carter) November 24, 2021

When you can’t find your car keys 🔑 https://t.co/WD2vTyoItM — Great Skies (@GreatSkiesMusic) November 24, 2021

Trying to find your Christmas presents as a child pic.twitter.com/8l8zHmzyT9 — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) November 24, 2021

Madonna is giving the Wicked Witch of the West a run for her money 💀 pic.twitter.com/MOJzZhnvTY — dylan ❄️ (@dylanspovv) November 25, 2021

And while obviously Piers Morgan was less than impressed by the Express Yourself singer’s Instagram post...

Others were loving seeing Madonna being her usual provocative self…

She truly couldn't give a toss what people think and I like that. #Madonna pic.twitter.com/ZNokD82Ie1 — Jo (@josephineinnit) November 25, 2021

Madonna looks incredible & every criticism of her is seeped in misogynistic bile! pic.twitter.com/d28oi7PUl1 — Sarah Ingham (@sarahjoy88) November 25, 2021

queen of pop has had people bothered since the 80s and they’re still mad pic.twitter.com/scUu0m2k2M — van (der woodsen) (@drugproblem) November 24, 2021

So much ageism being displayed regarding Madonna — J (@rainbopalfruit) November 25, 2021

I think the message is clear, haters: U are not getting what U want and not liking what U ll see. So just trip the station and change the channel already! She s not for U and she doesn t care about U. Face it: you should get a life and let her go on with hers. #madonna pic.twitter.com/J1WuDqWowJ — reV3R5E (@ElectronicoEl) November 25, 2021

Our favourite reaction of the lot has to be Kate Beckinsale, though, who managed to trick her 22-year-old daughter into thinking the photo was actually of her…

Last month, Madonna raised eyebrows during an interview with US talk show host Jimmy Fallon to promote her latest concert video, Madame X.

