Madonna has admitted her two previous marriages were perhaps “not the best idea” during a candid Q&A video.

In a six-minute clip to promote her new album Finally Enough Love, the Queen of Pop filmed a Vogue-esque video of herself walking around her home while answering quickfire questions about her life and career.

Advertisement

During the conversation, Madonna was asked: “What’s a decision you made that, looking back, maybe wasn’t the best idea?”

Without missing a beat, she responded: “Getting married. Both times.”

Madonna with ex-husband Sean Penn in 2016 Michael Tran via Getty Images

Madonna was previously married to Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn between 1985 and 1989, before she tied the knot with film director Guy Ritchie in 2000.

The former couple – who share two sons, 22-year-old Rocco and 16-year-old David – eventually went their separate ways in 2008.

Advertisement

Guy Ritchie and Madonna in 2007 Jason Kempin via Getty Images

The Like A Prayer singer is also a mum to 25-year old Lourdes, whose father is Madonna’s former personal trainer Carlos Leon, as well as 16-year-old Mercy and nine-year-old twins Stella and Estere, who were born in Malawi and adopted by the Grammy winner as children.

During her Q&A, Madonna named her “six amazing children” as the achievement in her life she is the most proud of.

She also said she’s “gagging to work with Britney Spears again”, and claimed rapper Kendrick Lamar is the artist she’d most like to collaborate with in the future.

The pop legend also shared that her Rebel Heart album was the most stressful project, citing “too many guest appearances”, while Die Another Day was her most troublesome video shoot due to the fencing choreography she was required to learn.

Advertisement

Madonna was asked about her life and career in the six-minute clip Madonna/YouTube

Meanwhile, it has to be said that Madonna had something of a one-track mind in the clip, giving “sex” as the answer to her “Zodiac sign”, “current favourite obsession”, “secret to her success” and “life mantra”.

Asked for her “favourite thing to make”, she responded: “Wait for it… love.”