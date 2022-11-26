Madonna has revealed she had a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving after spending the day with all six of her children.

The chart-topping pop icon shared a string of snaps on Instagram following the day’s festivities, which showed her celebrating the US holiday with all of her family, while sporting the same red hairstyle and bleached eyebrows she’s had for the past few weeks.

“What I’m thankful for…” she wrote.

As well as the family group shot, Madonna was seen striking a pose with her eldest daughter Lourdes, who joined her for Thanksgiving alongside her half-brother Rocco, whose father is film director Guy Ritchie.

The Like A Prayer singer is also a mother to 17-year-old David, 16-year-old Mercy and nine-year-old twins Stella and Estere, who were all born in Malawi and adopted by the Grammy-winning artist as children.

Madonna posing with her six children as they celebrate Thanksgiving together Instagram/Madonna

While Rocco is currently making a name for himself in the art world, Lourdes – who has previously worked as a model and dancer – is following in her mum’s footsteps and launching a music career of her own, having unveiled two experimental music videos in the past few months.

In additional family photos from their Thanksgiving festivities, Stella and Estere were seen trying their hands at DJing, with the musician apparently urging her young family to write down what they were all grateful for at the dinner table.

More photos from Madonna's family Thanksgiving Instagram/Madonna

The family were previously united over the summer when they came together to see in Madonna’s 64th birthday with an elaborate party in Sicily.

In 2020, Madonna paid tribute to her children when she had her first tattoo at the age of 62, having all six of her kids’ initials inked on her wrist.

Since then, she’s gone under the needle an additional four times, including a matching tattoo with 17-year-old David.